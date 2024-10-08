Atlantic Lithium secures final regulatory approval for Ewoyaa Lithium Project

Business News of Tuesday, 8 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Atlantic Lithium has received a crucial mine operating permit for its Ewoyaa Lithium Project in Ghana, marking a significant step toward construction.



Granted by Ghana’s Minerals Commission, this permit is the final regulatory requirement before breaking ground on the lithium mine and processing plant.



Executive Chairman Neil Herbert emphasized the importance of the permit and is now awaiting parliamentary ratification of the Ewoyaa Mining Lease, expected when Parliament reconvenes on October 15.



The project aims to establish Ghana as a key player in the global lithium supply chain amid rising demand for lithium in battery technology.