Business News of Friday, 23 August 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Atwell Services, a UK-based company renowned for its comprehensive HR and accounting solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its operations to Ghana. This strategic move marks a significant step in providing businesses in Ghana with top-tier services that include employee development, HR strategy, recruiting and selection, and employee engagement.



In addition to HR services, Atwell Services offers a



Read full articlewide range of accounting solutions, including business registration, bookkeeping, payroll management, and specialized accounting for charities and contractors. The company’s entry into the Ghanaian market aims to support local businesses by delivering professional services that enhance operational efficiency and compliance.



