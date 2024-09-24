Ayobami Akindipe: The young king in Nigeria’s real estate

Business News of Tuesday, 24 September 2024

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Ayobami Akindipe, a 27-year-old Nigerian entrepreneur, overcame numerous challenges, including dropping out of school, to become a prominent real estate developer.



Starting from photography and various small jobs, he founded Ace Real Estate Development Limited in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.



His company has since delivered multiple housing projects across Lagos and Abuja, with a focus on luxury and sustainability.



Ayobami’s vision includes creating smart, eco-friendly cities. He also launched Ace Academy, training over 20,000 youths in real estate.



Recognized for his achievements, Ayobami continues to drive innovation in Nigeria's real estate sector.



