B&FT, Japan Motors strengthen ties

Business News of Tuesday, 22 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The management of the Business and Financial Times (B&FT) visited Japan Motors in Accra to explore potential collaborations. Discussions focused on mutual benefits and enhancing value for customers and the public.



B&FT’s CEO, Dr. Godwin Acquaye, praised Japan Motors’ facilities and emphasized the newspaper’s role in organizing events like the Ghana Economic Forum.



Japan Motors’ Managing Director, Salem Kalmoni, welcomed the partnership. Marketing Manager Mabel Offei expressed the company's commitment to customer satisfaction and collaboration with B&FT, recognizing the media's role in shaping public perception and informed decisions. The visit is part of B&FT’s initiative to strengthen client relationships.