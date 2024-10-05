B5 Plus Limited Continues To Solidify Its Position As A Leader In The Steel Manufacturing Industry

Business News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

B5 Plus Limited, a leader in steel manufacturing, was honored at the 2023 Chamber Business Awards by the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GNCCI) for its excellence in steel production.



The award recognizes the company's commitment to high-quality products, innovation, and sustainability.



Known for cutting-edge technology and strong market presence, B5 Plus continues to play a pivotal role in West Africa's industrial landscape. This accolade further reinforces the company's dedication to excellence and positions it as a key player in Ghana's growing industrial sector.