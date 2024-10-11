BPA conducts site inspection to 50MW solar project in Yendi

Business News of Friday, 11 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Bui Power Authority (BPA), led by its Board Chairman and CEO, conducted a technical inspection of the 50MW Solar PV Farm in Yendi, which is 63.5% complete.



The project, financed by First Sky Group under an EPC+F agreement, aims to promote clean energy, job creation, and industrial growth in Northern Ghana.



During the visit, the delegation paid homage to local leaders and emphasized the project's role in advancing Ghana's renewable energy goals.



The solar farm will enhance electricity supply, reduce carbon emissions, and stimulate economic growth, showcasing local expertise in sustainable energy development.