BRICS leaders call for global governance reforms to reflect emerging power centers

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

At the 16th BRICS Summit, leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a multipolar world and called for global governance reforms to reflect the rise of emerging economies.



The Kazan Declaration emphasized greater representation for emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs) in key bodies like the UN Security Council, IMF, and WTO. BRICS advocated for modernizing global trade and financial systems, including realigning IMF quotas.



The declaration also addressed climate action, sustainable development, and equitable financial support for developing nations, reinforcing BRICS’ push for a fairer global order that reflects 21st-century realities.