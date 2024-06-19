You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 19Article 1951865

Source: GNA

Back trade petitions with data at firm, industry levels — GITC

Maxwell Apenkro, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer of GITC Maxwell Apenkro, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer of GITC

Maxwell Apenkro, Deputy Chief Commercial Officer of the Ghana International Trade Commission (GITC), has urged industry players to support their petitions against unfair trade practices with firm-level data.

He emphasized that data is crucial for the Commission to make informed recommendations.

The GITC outlined the stages of filing a petition, and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) announced plans to reform investment legislation to eliminate barriers and promote investment.

The forum aimed to promote fair market practices, address challenges, and gather feedback from investors to guide future policies.

