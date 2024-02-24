Bank of Ghana, Development Bank Ghana to launch 3i Africa Summit in Accra

Business News of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Bank of Ghana and the Development Bank Ghana are set to launch the inaugural 3i Africa Summit on Monday, February 26, 2024 in Accra



The launch, which is strictly by invitation, would be attended by Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the Ministers of Finance and Communications, whose ministries the summit will impact the most.



Also, in attendance will be the AfCFTA Secretary-General, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Heads of Multilateral organizations, Heads of Diplomatic missions and the main stake holders, heads of industry associations and organizations.



3i Africa Summit is a fintech festival to drive Innovation, Investment and Impact for Africa’s Fintech and Financial Services sectors.



The initiative is jointly developed by the Bank of Ghana, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, Development Bank Ghana, and supported by Elevandi to spearhead transformative discussions, address key growth and investment opportunities, and explore how market players in the financial ecosystem are leapfrogging in digital transformation and pioneer the much-needed dialogues and actions to drive Africa’s Fintech growth.



The Summit is anchored on the theme: “Unleashing Africa’s Fintech and Digital Economic Potential.”



A statement issued in Accra by the 3i Africa Summit Secretariat said the launch was to officially inform stakeholders, partners and the public of the upcoming 3i Summit scheduled to take place in Ghana from the May 13 to May 15, 2024 at the Accra International Conference Centre.



This event will host a list of attendees, including various Heads of State, key policymakers, investors, and leaders from the financial services sector across Africa and beyond.



The summit presents a platform for policy discourse, global alignment of intellectual resources, entrepreneurial endeavours, and investment networking.



It predominantly targets the African digital economic sector, including FinTech, with the intent of catalysing investments and fostering economic growth throughout the continent and fostering global partnerships for sustainable development.