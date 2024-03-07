Bank of Ghana reports robust profitability growth in Ghana's banking sector for 2023

Business News of Thursday, 7 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has revealed that Ghanaian banks experienced a significant resurgence in profitability throughout 2023, marking a notable recovery from the setbacks incurred during the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP), which previously led to substantial losses within the sector.



According to the BoG's Monetary Policy Report for January 2024, the banking sector demonstrated remarkable strength in 2023, with profits soaring to GHS8.3 billion compared to the GHS6.6 billion loss recorded in December 2022.



Key income lines contributed significantly to the improved profit performance of banks in 2023, with net interest income increasing by 41.5 percent and fees and commissions growing by 22.7 percent during the same period.



The growth in net interest income was attributed to higher interest income on loans and investments, propelled by increased lending rates and interest rates on money market instruments. Additionally, a decrease in interest expenses resulting from reduced borrowings also contributed to the sector's enhanced profitability.



Furthermore, banks reported lower impairments on financial assets in 2023, leading to a notable improvement in profit performance. Operating expenses saw an increase in growth, driven by higher expenses in other operating areas and staff costs.



In a related report, Fitch Solutions noted that the profitability of banks in 2023 helped mitigate the impact of the DDEP. The rating agency also credited the recovery in profitability to capital-raising initiatives encouraged by the BoG, particularly through the Ghana Stabilisation Fund (GSF), which is expected to continue supporting capitalization recovery efforts.



The losses incurred due to the DDEP were substantial, costing Ghanaian banks a total of GHS 37.7 billion, with both private and domestic banks losing GHS 19.9 billion, while their foreign-owned counterparts lost GHS 17.7 billion.