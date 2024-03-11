Bank of Ghana's Monetary Policy Committee to convene 117th meeting on March 20

Business News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of Ghana is set to convene its 117th Regular Meeting spanning from Wednesday, March 20, 2024, to Friday, March 22, 2024, with a focus on scrutinizing the latest economic developments.



As detailed in a notice posted on the bank's official website, the series of meetings will culminate in a press conference scheduled for Monday, March 25, 2024, where the committee will unveil its decisions.



A central aspect under consideration will be the current monetary policy rate, presently standing at 29 percent, having undergone a reduction of 100 basis points from its previous 30 percent.



The Bank of Ghana, in elucidating its rationale behind the policy rate reduction, cited two pivotal factors: external buffers and inflation. These elements will likely feature prominently in the committee's discussions as they assess the overall economic landscape.



Market participants and observers are keenly awaiting the outcomes of the MPC meeting, as any adjustments to the monetary policy rate can have significant implications for the financial markets and the broader economic trajectory.



The press conference on March 25 will serve as a platform for the committee to communicate its decisions and provide insights into the factors influencing their monetary policy stance.