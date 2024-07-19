Bank of Ghana shuts down unlicensed Dek-Nock Investments

Business News of Friday, 19 July 2024

The Bank of Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana Police Service, has shut down Dek-Nock Investments in Nungua and Ashaiman, Greater Accra Region, for operating without a license.



This action is in line with Section 20(2)(g) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).



Read full articleDek-Nock Investments was engaged in unauthorized deposit-taking activities, violating Section 6(1) of Act 930. The Ghana Police Service is currently investigating the company's operations.



The Bank of Ghana assured customers of Dek-Nock Investments to remain calm during the investigation process. The public and all stakeholders will be updated on further actions.



The Central Bank emphasized its commitment to cracking down on illegal deposit-taking operations in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, ensuring all offenders face legal consequences.