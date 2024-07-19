You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 19Article 1961564

Bank of Ghana shuts down unlicensed Dek-Nock Investments

The Bank of Ghana, in partnership with the Ghana Police Service, has shut down Dek-Nock Investments in Nungua and Ashaiman, Greater Accra Region, for operating without a license.

This action is in line with Section 20(2)(g) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930).

A statement from the Central Bank revealed that

