Bank of Ghana unveils plan to tackle MoMo fraud

Business News of Monday, 2 September 2024

Source: classfmonline.com

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) plans to tackle mobile money fraud with a new comprehensive strategy, announced by Kwame Oppong, Head of Fintech and Innovation, at the MoMo Fintech Stakeholders’ Forum.



The initiative will involve collaboration with industry stakeholders to protect users, especially senior citizens, from fraud.



The forum, hosted by MTN Ghana, also highlighted MoMo’s impact and the need for expanded network connectivity and support for mobile money agents.



Emerging technologies like AI and blockchain were discussed as tools for enhancing financial inclusion.