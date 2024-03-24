Bank of Ghana urges public to accept one and five pesewas coins

Business News of Sunday, 24 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Bank of Ghana has issued a cautionary message to Ghanaians, emphasizing the importance of accepting one and five pesewas coins as legal tender.



Dominic Owusu, Head of Currency Management at the Central Bank, stressed that these coins are valid for transactions and form an integral part of the country's currency.



During a media engagement as part of the Ghana Month Celebration, Owusu reaffirmed the Central Bank's commitment to monitoring currency circulation to bolster the economy.



He urged the public to embrace the use of these coins, emphasizing their significance in supporting economic activities.



"The coins play a key role in the economy because if you want to buy some worth one cedi you can buy with 200 cedis so we have different classes which are the change, transaction, and the store of value class," Owusu stated.



Despite reports of reluctance among some individuals to accept these coins, the Bank emphasized the importance of patriotism, asserting that rejecting national currency undermines its value and integrity.