Basil David Anthony: Modern Floors Ghana CEO named Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Business News of Tuesday, 2 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Basil David Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of Modern Floors Ghana, was honoured with the Outstanding Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2023 at the 14th edition of Ghana Entrepreneurs and Corporate Executives Award Gala Dinner 2024 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel, held on the theme ‘Promoting Digital Entrepreneurship as a tool for sustainable Digital Economic Development’.



The president of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana, Sam Ato Gaisie, stated that this award is in recognition of Basil David Anthony’s transformational and visionary leadership achievement at Modem Floors over the past years which has seen the company become the leading flooring company in Ghana and his contribution in managing Modem Floors to its current strong and enviable level in making a household name out of his brand in Ghana.



The Ghana Entrepreneurs & Corporate Executives Award Gala Dinner was instituted in 2010 by Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana to network, celebrate and honour successful entrepreneurs, business executives, corporate CEOs and public service CEOs who have had significant and positive impact on the economy, sustained business performance, adhered to good corporate governance principles, pioneered business achievements that are evident, demonstrated outstanding leadership and significant business success in their respective fields over the past years.



Basil is the founder and CEO of Modern Floors, a UK trademarked flooring brand that wholesales and retails high-quality and affordable customer-centric products such as artificial carpet grass, astroturf, vinyl (PVC/SPC) tiles (LVT), carpet tiles, adhesives, waterproofing and other indoor and outdoor flooring products used for both residential & commercial spaces.



He has led various social impact initiatives such as feeding and refreshing over 200 children, supporting deprived girls in Ghana and empowering both male & female artisans through skill-based training.



Basil is passionate about contributing to the flooring industry growth and exploring new markets, which included the launch of Modern Floors in the United Kingdom this May 2024.