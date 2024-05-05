Bawumia outlines strategic vision with EU Business Community

Business News of Sunday, 5 May 2024

Source: GNA

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has outlined his strategic plan to enable businesses from Europe to maximise

their profits by investing in Ghana.



The plan, he said, would capitalise on digital technology to further simplify tax administration, enhance traceability, and improve data cross-checking to curb corruption.



He gave this assurance when he met with some Ambassadors from the European Union (EU) together with some private sector executives at the EU Ambassador’s

Residence, in Accra.



Those measures, he said, would be implemented to catapult Ghana’s future development by driving economic growth and attracting investment when elected as the President of Ghana.



There would also be a comprehensive plan to enhance governance and tackle key challenges facing Ghana to ensure a predictable environment.



This includes making the energy sector more competitive by reducing monopoly and removing VAT on solar energy.



The Vice President discussed plans for investing in public transport and electric vehicles, including the imminent arrival of some 200 Honda electric buses for testing in the next few months.



He emphasised the importance of responsible small-scale mining to prevent environmental degradation and industrialisation to generate employment and attract more investment.



He also proposed some land title systems to that effect.



Also, the power of technology would be harnessed to address challenges in agriculture, he stated.



Dr Bawumia expressed readiness to revisit policies, including those related to local content and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) Act, to foster a more conducive investment environment.



While acknowledging the important role of education in nation building, he reiterated his support for implementation of the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) programme.



He also spoke about the trajectory of education that the government had taken regarding Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) and other

educational programmes to broaden the horizon of students.



On peace and development, he assured of Ghana’s continued commitment to maintaining an inclusive democracy amidst instability in the sub-region and advocated for cooperation with neighbouring countries and Europe.