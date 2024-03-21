Bawumia promises tax amnesty for businesses if elected as president

Business News of Thursday, 21 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to introduce a tax amnesty for all businesses in 2025 if he emerges as the winner of the December 2024 presidential elections.



Dr. Bawumia expressed his dissatisfaction with the current tax structure in Ghana, stating that it is not suitable for the country's needs. He emphasized the importance of making Ghana competitive, citing countries like Estonia as examples.



The Vice President made this announcement during an engagement with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He outlined his plans for a new tax system, specifically a flat tax system similar to that of Estonia. Under this system, all individuals and businesses would receive a fresh start, with the slate wiped clean in terms of taxes owed.



Dr. Bawumia also highlighted the implementation of faceless audits as part of the new tax framework. He proposed that audits should be conducted digitally, without officials physically visiting businesses. This approach would leverage the digital infrastructure to access and assess information remotely.



Additionally, the Vice President expressed his determination to shift Ghana from a social intervention economy to one driven by the private sector.



He identified high taxes, the exchange rate regime, and the need for a favorable environment for private sector growth as key areas to address in order to enhance Ghana's competitiveness in the ECOWAS sub-region.