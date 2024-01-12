Be proactive in submitting financial reports – MMDAs staff urged

Business News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: GNA

Dr. Alexander Otopah, Head of Finance at the Eastern Regional Coordinating Council (ERCC), has advised the accounts staff at the various municipal and district assemblies to be proactive in submitting their financial reports for validation.



This, he said, would ensure effective financial reporting and consolidation of accounts.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr. Otopah said the ERCC accounts have been integrated into the national one and that the staff needed to go the extra mile to be able to submit timely reports for validation.



He said management would support the various account officers by providing them with basic logistics and professional leadership to enhance effective service delivery at the Coordinating Council.



He urged the staff to be guided by the code of conduct of the Local Government Service and the Controller and Accountant General Department in their activities.



He expressed gratitude to Mr. Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Minister, and Mr. John A. Donkor, Eastern Regional Coordinating Director, for creating a conducive atmosphere that enabled the accounts unit to assist in executing the numerous programme of the ERCC last year.