Billionaire Isabel dos Santos loses appeal to overturn $778 million asset freeze

Business News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: africa.businessinsider.com

Isabel dos Santos, Africa's first female billionaire, has lost her appeal to lift a High Court order freezing up to £580 million ($778 million) of her assets due to a lawsuit from Angolan telecom operator Unitel. The lawsuit alleges unpaid loans from 2012 and 2013, totaling nearly $395 million.



Dos Santos faces accusations of corruption and misusing $1 billion in state funds during her father's presidency. She denies all allegations, claiming they are part of a political conspiracy targeting her and asserting that Unitel is responsible for the loan defaults.



