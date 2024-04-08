BoG Governor reiterates support for Gold4Oil Policy

Business News of Monday, 8 April 2024

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), has reiterated the institution's backing for the government's Gold4Oil policy, emphasizing its continued importance for the nation's economic stability despite inherent limitations.



Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Dr. Addison underscored the important role the Gold4Oil policy played during the economic crisis, highlighting its benefits since its inception in 2022.



He pointed out that the policy contributed to a decrease in oil prices compared to those witnessed in 2022, signaling its effectiveness in managing economic challenges.



Expressing the view that the government should maintain reliance on the policy, Dr. Addison cautioned against discontinuing it, emphasizing its significance as an option to empower commercial banks and stabilize market activities.



He emphasized the unpredictable nature of market sentiments, advocating for the policy's retention to address potential future fluctuations in oil prices.



Additionally, Dr. Addison predicted a substantial increase in Ghana's gold reserves, affirming the policy's role in bolstering the nation's economic assets.