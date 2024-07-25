You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 25Article 1963517

Business News of Thursday, 25 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

BoG Governor urges savings and loans firms to focus on MSMEs

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Dr. Ernest Addison, Governer of the Bank of Ghana Dr. Ernest Addison, Governer of the Bank of Ghana

Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, has urged savings and loans (S&L) companies to refocus on supporting micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) instead of pursuing large-scale projects suited for commercial banks.

He cautioned that such shifts expose S&L firms to high-risk transactions without adequate risk management, resulting in non-performing loans (NPLs)

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment