BoG denies implementation of 1% cybersecurity levy on banking transactions

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has refuted claims suggesting the introduction of a one percent cybersecurity levy on all banking transactions, dismissing them as baseless.

A report by Ghana Chronicles which has been circulated on social media alleges that the Central Bank intends to implement a one percent cybersecurity levy on banking transactions to counter rising cybersecurity risks both domestically and globally.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the BoG categorically denied these reports, labeling them as untrue.

Additionally, the Central Bank urged the public to disregard such unfounded claims.

