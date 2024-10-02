BoG’s new gold coin: What investors should know

Business News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Gold Coin, launched by the Bank of Ghana, offers Ghanaians a new investment option amid cedi depreciation and rising global gold prices.



While gold is traditionally seen as a safe asset, this coin comes with significant risks, including price volatility, cedi depreciation, liquidity concerns, and the Bank of Ghana's financial instability.



Investors must weigh these risks against the potential benefits, such as protection against inflation.



Without an explicit guarantee and with uncertain market demand, the Ghana Gold Coin may not suit all investors, especially those seeking stability over high-risk ventures.