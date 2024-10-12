Boardroom indifference can collapse a company - directors warned

Business News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: GNA

Mr. Joseph Cudjoe, Minister of Public Enterprises, urged the Board of Directors of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) to avoid boardroom conflicts, emphasizing that such issues can lead to company collapses and economic threats.



Speaking at "The Boardroom Governance Summit" in Accra, he highlighted the need for strategic decision-making over emotional responses.



Reverend Dr. Angela Carmen Appiah outlined the responsibilities of directors, including risk management and legal compliance.



Minister of Finance Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam called for vigilance in governance, while Professor Douglas Boateng launched his book on boardroom governance, advocating for accountability to drive Ghana's industrialization and economic growth.