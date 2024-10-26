Boeing-built satellite blows up into bits in space, cutting communications for 3 continents

Business News of Saturday, 26 October 2024

Source: interestingengineering.com

The Boeing-manufactured iS-33e communications satellite, operated by Intelsat, has disintegrated in orbit, affecting services across Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.



Intelsat and Boeing, alongside government agencies, are investigating the cause, with the U.S. Space Force tracking 20 debris pieces, posing risks to nearby satellites.



The incident compounds Boeing’s challenges, including issues with its Starliner spacecraft, labor strikes, and financial troubles, with layoffs and new funding efforts underway.



Boeing also faces legal consequences from past 737 MAX crashes. This event adds to the escalating issue of space debris, which poses growing hazards in Earth’s orbit.