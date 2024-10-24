Boeing-made satellite breaks up in space

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: bbc

Boeing faces a new crisis as the communications satellite iS-33e, built for Intelsat, has broken up in orbit, causing service disruptions in Europe, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.



Intelsat confirmed the total loss and is working with Boeing and government agencies to analyze the incident.



Boeing is also dealing with other issues, including a strike involving 30,000 workers, complications with its Starliner spacecraft, and recent layoffs.



Additionally, the company faces legal troubles after agreeing to a $243.6 million penalty for breaching a deferred prosecution deal related to two 737-MAX crashes that killed 346 people.