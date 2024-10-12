Boeing to axe 17,000 jobs amid strike and quality concerns

Business News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

Source: BBC

Boeing plans to cut 17,000 jobs, reducing its workforce by 10%, as it faces business challenges, including a strike and concerns over aircraft quality.



CEO Kelly Ortberg announced that jobs at all levels are at risk, with layoffs expected over the coming months. The company is also delaying production of its 777X plane, with delivery pushed to 2026 due to development issues and the ongoing strike.



A union representing 33,000 workers is demanding better pay, and credit agency S&P has put Boeing on CreditWatch, signaling a possible downgrade if the strike continues.