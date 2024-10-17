Bolt unveils safety campaign

Business News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Bolt has launched a safety campaign in Ghana to enhance awareness of its safety features and prevent incidents in ride-hailing.



The campaign includes comprehensive driver training, partnerships, and workshops to educate drivers and passengers about safety tools like trip tracking, an emergency assist button, and enhanced verification measures.



Senior Operations Manager Henry Whyte emphasized Bolt's commitment to safety, supported by a global team of specialists.



Officials from the DVLA and National Road and Safety Transport Authority praised Bolt's proactive measures, highlighting the importance of collective responsibility in ensuring safer transportation experiences for all stakeholders.