Bond traders buckle up for ‘no landing’ after jobs surprise

The "no landing" scenario, where the US economy keeps growing, inflation rises, and the Federal Reserve has limited room to cut interest rates, resurfaced after strong job growth data.

This led to surging Treasury yields and fading bets on aggressive rate cuts. Concerns over overheating have emerged, with investors wary the Fed may raise rates instead of cutting them.

Inflation worries, fueled by rising crude oil prices, are reviving, and traders have scaled back expectations for significant Fed easing.

The recent bond rally has cooled, and two-year Treasury yields surged, narrowing the gap with 10-year yields.

