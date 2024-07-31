You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 31Article 1965044

Source: GNA

Bono East Region faces imminent maize shortage, traders warn

Maize traders in the Bono East Region are alarmed about an impending maize shortage in the area.

According to them, traders from neighboring countries were invading farms in the region to buy maize and other staple foodstuffs at competitive prices, rather than purchasing from markets.

The trend they said sparked concerns about food insecurity soon if pragmatic measures are not taken to address the issue.

The traders and cargo drivers in the Techiman market lamented over the recent invasion of Francophone traders, who were competing with them for maize at the farm gate, leading to scarcity and potential food shortages.

