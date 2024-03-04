Bonwire Kente weavers call on govt for dedicated workspace and local thread factory

Business News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Kente weavers in the historic town of Bonwire, Ashanti Region, are urging the government to provide them with a designated working area and establish a local thread factory.



According to MyJoyOnline, the artisans are grappling with the challenges posed by the high cost of imported threads, posing a threat to the sustainability of their traditional craft.



Faced with the increasing difficulty of sustaining their craft due to expensive imported threads, the weavers believe that a local thread factory would alleviate their production cost burdens and simultaneously create employment opportunities within the sector.



Expressing the need for change, a kente weaver in Bonwire stated, "We cannot continue to rely on expensive imported threads. It's becoming increasingly difficult to sustain our craft. A local thread factory would not only make thread more affordable but also create employment opportunities for our people."



Bonwire, renowned for its vibrant kente weaving tradition, holds a significant place in Ghana's cultural history. The town is celebrated as the birthplace of kente cloth, with the art of weaving believed to have originated from two brothers, Kuragu and Ameyaw, from the Bonwire community. Today, Bonwire continues to attract visitors from far and wide who come to purchase kente and witness the artistic work of its skilled artisans.



Despite its cultural significance, the weavers in Bonwire are grappling with rising production costs that hinder their competitiveness in the market. Nana



Osei, a kente weaver in Bonwire, said, "We deserve a space that respects and honors our craft. A dedicated facility would enhance creativity and productivity."



The call for a dedicated working space and a local thread factory is not just about preserving a craft but also ensuring the continued economic viability and cultural heritage of Bonwire's kente weaving tradition.