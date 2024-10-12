You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 12Article 1992812

Business News of Saturday, 12 October 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Brazil Shuts Down Over 2,000 Betting Sites in Major Crackdown on Online Gambling

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Since the legalization of sports betting in 2018, the industry has operated with minimal oversight Since the legalization of sports betting in 2018, the industry has operated with minimal oversight

Brazil has launched a crackdown on over 2,000 betting websites, including those sponsoring top football clubs like Corinthians, as part of a new push to regulate online gambling.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad described the situation as a betting "pandemic," prompting the government to impose stricter regulations.

Since the legalization of sports betting in 2018, the industry has operated

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment