Bridging Worlds: Bootstrap Magazine unveils the future for Ghanaian Entrepreneurs and Expats Alike

Business News of Thursday, 24 October 2024

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Bootstrap Magazine launched in Ghana on September 21, 2024, at the Alisa Hotel in Tema, creating a platform for Ghanaian entrepreneurs to connect with expats eager to invest and collaborate.



The event featured the premiere of Coming From America, a reality show highlighting diasporans' journeys in Ghana, with Tony and Ayo Jones from Expat Life Ghana in the spotlight.



Founder Renarda Joy emphasized the magazine's role in amplifying Ghana’s entrepreneurial renaissance and building global networks. The launch, in collaboration with Yaanom Multimedia, showcased Bootstrap's vision through storytelling and digital innovation.