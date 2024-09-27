Building a financial future beyond the stethoscope

Business News of Friday, 27 September 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The article emphasizes the importance of diversifying income streams, especially for medical practitioners in Ghana.



It highlights strategies such as protecting wealth through insurance and estate planning, building passive income via real estate, dividend-paying stocks, and creating digital products.



The article also encourages entrepreneurship by identifying market gaps and developing business plans.



It stresses the need for financial literacy, intentional saving, and investment to ensure long-term financial security, particularly in Ghana’s volatile economy.



By diversifying, professionals can secure a more stable financial future beyond their primary career.



