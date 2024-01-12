You are here: HomeBusiness2024 01 12Article 1911857

Business News of Friday, 12 January 2024

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Building contractors urged to embrace innovation, resilience

Building con­tractors have been urged to embrace innovation and resilience in order to navigate the challenges of the business envi­ronment.

Prosper Yao Ledi, President of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCE­CG), emphasised the need for innovative approaches to sustain operations amid ongoing eco­nomic constraints.

Mr Ledi, who stated this in his New Year’s statement, acknowledged that the econom­ic challenges persisting from the previous year were likely to continue.

He said adopting innovative strategies would be crucial for contractors to weather the uncer­tainties of the New Year.