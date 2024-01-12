Building contractors urged to embrace innovation, resilience

Business News of Friday, 12 January 2024
Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh
Building contractors have been urged to embrace innovation and resilience in order to navigate the challenges of the business environment.
Prosper Yao Ledi, President of the Association of Building and Civil Engineering Contractors of Ghana (ABCECG), emphasised the need for innovative approaches to sustain operations amid ongoing economic constraints.
Mr Ledi, who stated this in his New Year’s statement, acknowledged that the economic challenges persisting from the previous year were likely to continue.
He said adopting innovative strategies would be crucial for contractors to weather the uncertainties of the New Year.