Bureaus sell $1 at GH¢12.20, GH¢11.65 on BoG interbank as of December 26

The Interbank forex rates from the Bank of Ghana today, December 26, 2023, have shown that the Ghana Cedi is trading against the dollar at a buying price of 11.6399 and a selling price of 11.6515.



At a Forex bureau in Accra, the dollar is being bought at a rate of 12.00 and sold at 12.20.



Against the Pound Sterling, the Cedi is trading at a buying price of 14.8067 and a selling price of 14.8239.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the pound sterling is being bought at a rate of 15.00 and sold at a rate of 15.40.



The Euro is trading at a buying price of 12.8197 and a selling price of 12.8323.



At a Forex Bureau in Accra, the Euro is being bought at a rate of 12.80 and sold at a rate of 13.30.



The South African Rand is trading at a buying price of 0.6301 and a selling price of 0.6307.



At a forex bureau in Accra, the South African Rand is being bought at a rate of 0.40 and sold at a rate of 1.10.



The Nigerian Naira is trading at a buying price of 77.7534 and a selling price of 77.8814.



At a forex bureau in Accra, Nigerian Naira is being bought at a rate of 9.00 Naira for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 15.00.



For the CFA, it is trading at a buying price of 51.1176 and a selling price of 51.1679.



At a forex bureau in Accra, CFA is being bought at a rate of 17.20 CFA for every 1 Cedi and sold at a rate of 19.80 CFA for every 1 Cedi.



