‘Business Registration Processes Discouraging Startups’

Business News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Emmanuel Acquah, CEO of the Africa Centre for Entrepreneurship and Youth Empowerment (ACEYE), highlighted the cumbersome business registration process in Ghana as a major barrier to entrepreneurship, keeping many startups and MSMEs unregistered.



He suggested improved communication between regulatory bodies to streamline the process, similar to mobile money interoperability, which would encourage formalization and boost government tax revenue.



Hajia Dr. Kansawurchea Bukari Azara urged youth to pursue agriculture and entrepreneurship early, emphasizing the importance of leveraging skills, networks, and community support over merely seeking capital to start their ventures.