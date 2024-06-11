CDD-Ghana calls for increase in mineral royalty payments to mining communities

Business News of Tuesday, 11 June 2024

Source: GNA

The Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) has urged an increase in mineral royalties for mining districts to address their developmental lag.



Research Analyst Emmanuel Yeboah highlighted that the current 20% royalty allocation is insufficient, and delays in fund disbursement hinder progress. At a stakeholders' meeting in Obuasi, Yeboah called on the government and relevant bodies to boost royalty percentages to bridge the development gap.



The 2023 Mining District Development Scorecard (MDDS) ranked Obuasi Municipal sixth, indicating weak governance and poor utilization of mineral royalties.



The CDD's initiative aims to enhance transparency, accountability, and community participation in natural resource governance for better development outcomes.