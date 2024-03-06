CEO of CIAMC urges strengthened partnership with Ghana Civil Service

Business News of Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Samuel Mawusi Asafo, CEO of the Chartered Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants-Ghana (CIAMC), has called for discussions to enhance the existing partnership between CIAMC and the Ghana Civil Service.



During a meeting with the Head of Civil Service in Accra, Dr. Asafo reiterated CIAMC's commitment to collaborating with the Civil Service on training and capacity-building initiatives for Civil Servants.



The Head of Civil Service, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, acknowledged CIAMC's role in improving Civil Servants' capabilities. He affirmed the office's dedication to ongoing collaboration with CIAMC to provide training and development opportunities for the service.



Dr. Aggrey-Darkoh emphasized the importance of Civil Service members joining professional bodies to access expertise and training programs. He believed this partnership would help staff meet market demands, enhance service delivery, and contribute to national development.



The meeting also included senior CIAMC Executive Members, including Prof. Smile Dzisi, Dr. Leticia Akyeampem, and Mr. Samuel Anobah.