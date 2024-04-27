CEOs call for sustained efforts to achieve long term economic growth

Business News of Saturday, 27 April 2024

Source: CNR

Deloitte Ghana’s Country Senior Partner, Daniel Kwadwo Owusu, has expressed optimism about Ghana’s economic recovery following the recent favourable projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).



The IMF has forecasted positive turnarounds for Ghana’s GDP and other macroeconomic indicators in its Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa.



Speaking at the Media Launch of the 8th Ghana CEO Summit in Accra, on Wednesday, April 24, Mr. Owusu emphasized the importance of collaboration for achieving long-term growth in the country.



He highlighted the need for concerted efforts to build a brighter future, especially in light of the positive economic outlook presented by the IMF.



“We have reached a stage in our economy where we think that there’s a need for collaboration to be done, there’s a need for us to work together to build a brighter future. The International Monetary Fund, as you can see, recently has come out to give a brighter outlook for sub-Saharan Africa, and that includes Ghana. We are looking forward to the changes, we are looking forward to the macro indicators such as inflation, cost of living, and all those things to show and represent what they have said.”



The CEO of the Ghana CEO Summit Network, Ernest De-Graft Egyir, also stressed the importance of businesses leveraging emerging technologies to spur growth.



He emphasized the need for the private sector to work hand in hand with the public sector in Ghana and mentioned plans to host a panel discussion on AI transformation for State-Owned Enterprises CEOs.



“The private sector needs to carry along the public sector of Ghana. So for the first time, we are doing the State-Owned Enterprises CEOs panel to see how AI transformation and other ideas will help these public sector institutions to transform.”