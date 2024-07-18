You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 18Article 1961198

Business News of Thursday, 18 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

CIB Ghana inducts over 200 banking professionals

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

CIB Ghana Induction Ceremony CIB Ghana Induction Ceremony

At the 15th Induction Ceremony of the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) Ghana, 237 banking professionals were inducted, marking a significant milestone in the institute’s history. This year’s induction was particularly noteworthy for sustaining gender parity, with female professionals making up 51 percent of the inductees.

This follows last year’s historic moment when the number of female professionals surpassed 50

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment