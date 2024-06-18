You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 18Article 1951778

COCOBOD announces start of light crop cocoa season with new prices"

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that the Light Crop Cocoa Season will commence on Friday, June 21, 2024. In a statement issued on June 17, COCOBOD revealed that a tonne of 16 bags will be sold at GH₵33,120.00.

The statement specified that the producer price at all buying centers will be GH₵993.60 per load of 30 kilograms for

