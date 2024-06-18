COCOBOD announces start of light crop cocoa season with new prices"

Business News of Tuesday, 18 June 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced that the Light Crop Cocoa Season will commence on Friday, June 21, 2024. In a statement issued on June 17, COCOBOD revealed that a tonne of 16 bags will be sold at GH₵33,120.00.



The statement specified that the producer price at all buying centers will be GH₵993.60 per load of 30 kilograms for



Read full articleGrade I and II cocoa beans, ex-scale. Additionally, the price for a 64-kilogram bag will be GH₵2,070.00.



"The producer price to be paid at all buying centres is Nine Hundred and Ninety-Three Ghana Cedis and Sixty Pesewas (GH₵993.60) per load of 30 kilograms for Grade I and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or Two Thousand and Seventy Ghana Cedis (GH₵2,070.00) per bag of 64 kilograms gross. A tonne of 16 bags is Thirty-Three Thousand, One Hundred and Twenty Ghana Cedis (GH₵33,120.00)," COCOBOD stated.