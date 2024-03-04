COCOBOD anti-illegal mining taskforce apprehends illegal miners in Ashanti Region operation

Business News of Monday, 4 March 2024

Over the weekend, the COCOBOD Anti-illegal Mining Taskforce successfully carried out an operation leading to the arrest of two leaders of an illegal mining gang in Atobrakrom, Antoa district, Ashanti Region.



The crackdown also resulted in the confiscation of excavators and other mining equipment.



According to Starrfm.com.gh, the operation was prompted by a tip-off highlighting illegal mining activities causing harm to cocoa farms in the area. Responding promptly, the taskforce took swift action to apprehend the offenders, who have subsequently been granted police enquiry bail.



Prof. Michael Kwateng, Head of the Anti-illegal Mining Desk at COCOBOD, stressed the significance of safeguarding cocoa farms and preventing illegal mining activities. COCOBOD has established a dedicated taskforce to combat illegal mining and enforce the Economic Plants Protection Act of 1979, focusing on prosecuting those involved.



Prof. Kwateng emphasized that cutting down cocoa trees without permission is a punishable offense under the law. Cocoa trees are national assets crucial for Ghana's economic prosperity, owned collectively by the nation. Protecting cocoa farms is essential for the country's economic well-being, and concerted efforts are necessary to ensure their preservation.



The commitment of the COCOBOD Anti-illegal Mining Taskforce remains unwavering in protecting cocoa farms and combating illegal mining activities, safeguarding Ghana's agricultural heritage.