Source: 3news

COCOBOD confident of producing 800,000 tons of cocoa after investing GH¢943m in 2023

Joseph Aidoo Joseph Aidoo

COCOBOD invested nearly a billion cedis in 2023 to rehabilitate cocoa farms affected by aging and swollen shoot virus, aiming to boost national production beyond 800,000 metric tons in the 2024/25 season.

CEO Joseph Aidoo clarified that this expenditure led to a rise in administrative costs to GH¢3.4 billion, contrary to claims of misuse.

Funded by the African Development Bank, the initiative is part of broader efforts to sustain cocoa production and improve farmers' livelihoods.

COCOBOD also reported a financial turnaround, achieving a GH¢2.3 billion profit in 2023.

