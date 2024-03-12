COCOBOD to transfer 44,769 farms to beneficiary farmers in Cocoa Sector Initiative

Business News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) is set to transfer around 44,769 farms to over 29,441 beneficiary farmers nationwide.



This initiative, announced by COCOBOD's Chief Executive, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, aims to support farmers within 51 cocoa districts.



These farmers, according to the Daily Guide network, will receive assistance from students of the Bunso Cocoa College to establish their farms using products from the college.



The Bunso Cocoa College, previously focused on training COCOBOD staff, particularly in extension and technical services, has been transformed into a diploma-awarding institution.



This transformation is intended to enhance the sustainability of the cocoa sector by providing graduates with skills in cocoa agronomy, traceability, sustainability, and other relevant areas.



A key aspect of this transformation is the inauguration of the governing council of the Bunso Cocoa College. This council, comprising 10 members including Chairman Dr. Ebenezer Owusu and Deputy Chief Executive Dr. Mercy Asamoah, aims to improve the institute's governance structure.



It will also oversee the development of tailored training programs to equip students with modern skills, benefiting both the students and society at large.