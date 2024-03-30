COPEC predicts stable fuel prices for April's initial pricing window

Business News of Saturday, 30 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Fuel prices at gas stations nationwide are expected to remain steady during the initial pricing window of April 2024, according to forecasts by the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers (COPEC).



COPEC's projections for the first pricing window of April suggest that the price of a liter of petrol will hover around GH¢13.41. This estimate is contingent upon any significant alterations in global petroleum prices, which are currently set at $874.09/MT for petrol, $835.64/MT for diesel, and $627.30/MT for LPG, alongside a corresponding exchange rate of 1:13.0555 for the Dollar to Cedi.



Similarly, diesel is anticipated to maintain a price of approximately GH¢13.91 per liter, while LPG is expected to be priced at GH¢14.20 per kilogram during this period.



Looking ahead, COPEC anticipates a potential uptick in petrol prices during the second pricing window of April, although diesel and LPG prices are anticipated to remain stable.