Business News of Tuesday, 20 August 2024

Source: Classfmonline

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) assures the public that cheating at gas filling stations will be impossible with the Cylinder Recirculation Model (CRM).



Automated machines will fill cylinders accurately, eliminating human error. Customers can weigh their cylinders at stations to verify gas quantities.



The CRM aims to provide safe LPG access to 50% of Ghanaians by 2030.