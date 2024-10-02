CSIR Advocates Waste-to-Energy Technology to Tackle Environmental and Climate Challenges

Business News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) is urging the government to adopt waste-to-energy technology as part of a comprehensive strategy to tackle environmental challenges and mitigate the effects of climate change. The call was made by Dr. Mutala Mohammed, a Research Scientist at CSIR, during a recent stakeholder visit to the Gyankobaa Waste-to-Energy (W2E) Project site in the Atwima



Read full articleNwabiagya municipality in the Ashanti Region. The facility, which was established two years ago as a pilot project with the support of the German government, is focused on converting waste into valuable energy resources, marking a significant step towards sustainable waste management in Ghana.



The visit was attended by representatives from key governmental bodies, including the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology, and Innovation (MESTI), the Ministry of Energy, the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, the Ministry of Local Government, as well as industry stakeholders. The aim of the visit was to provide stakeholders with first-hand insight into the progress of the facility and its potential impact. The stakeholders' tour will be followed by a two-day workshop to discuss the future of waste-to-energy technology in the country.



Benefits of Waste-to-Energy Technology

Speaking after the tour, Dr. Mohammed highlighted the significant benefits of waste-to-energy systems, stressing their importance in tackling the perennial waste management challenges in Ghana’s urban and rural communities. He pointed out that poor waste disposal is a leading contributor to flooding in many parts of the country, and emphasized that adopting systems like W2E can offer dual benefits: solving waste issues and producing valuable by-products such as gas and compost.



“This is the system that every government should be interested in because waste has always been a big challenge in our communities. It’s not just about managing waste; with this system, we are also generating products like gas, and we can even produce compost for agricultural use,” Dr. Mohammed stated. He further emphasized the potential for waste-to-energy systems to produce organic compost, which could serve as a cost-effective alternative to increasingly expensive inorganic fertilizers, thereby benefiting the agricultural sector.



Economic and Environmental Opportunities

Dr. Bruno Korgo, Regional Coordinator for Renewable Energy at the West African Science Service Centre on Climate Change and Adapted Land Use (WASCAL), underscored the economic and environmental opportunities presented by the W2E project. He explained that the facility is playing a crucial role in treating waste, protecting the environment, and producing energy that can be used locally. Additionally, the project is creating employment opportunities in the region, further contributing to its economic viability.



“Looking at the volumes of waste deposited here daily, you can see the role this project plays in terms of sanitation, environmental protection, and energy production. The energy produced can be used for local populations, as well as to power the facility itself,” Dr. Korgo noted. He also stressed the need for sustainable models to continue operating the facility once the German funders, the Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF), withdraw from the project in the future.



Sustaining and Expanding Waste-to-Energy Projects

With the German funders expected to exit the project, Dr. Korgo called for the development of alternative funding models, including public-private partnerships, to ensure the long-term sustainability of the project. He suggested that a business model involving private sector collaboration could help the plant run efficiently and ensure its replication across the country and even in other West African nations.



“The next phase of the project will involve finding a model that ensures the plant’s sustainability, whether through private or public companies partnering to run it. This will allow the project to continue providing essential services, including sanitation, energy production, and waste recovery,” he explained.



The Future of Waste-to-Energy in Ghana

As the Gyankobaa W2E project moves towards its next phase, stakeholders are optimistic about its potential to revolutionize waste management in Ghana. The facility represents a forward-thinking approach that not only addresses the country’s waste disposal challenges but also contributes to energy generation and the promotion of environmental sustainability. The workshop following the site visit is expected to provide valuable insights into how the technology can be scaled up and replicated in other regions.



The adoption of waste-to-energy technology could also play a critical role in Ghana’s climate change mitigation efforts, as it offers a sustainable solution to reducing waste-related emissions. With proper investment and policy support, the W2E project could become a model for waste management and energy production not just in Ghana but across West Africa.



The call by the CSIR aligns with global trends where waste-to-energy technologies are being adopted as part of broader efforts to create a circular economy, reduce waste, and combat the effects of climate change. By converting waste into energy and valuable by-products like compost, Ghana has the opportunity to turn one of its biggest environmental challenges into a source of economic growth and sustainability.



With the backing of the government, stakeholders, and international partners, waste-to-energy systems could transform Ghana’s waste management landscape and contribute significantly to the nation’s energy and agricultural sectors.