CSIR-CRI needs adequate funding for Ghana to meet 1.2 billion tons of domestic tomato demand – Dr Osei

Business News of Saturday, 21 September 2024

Source: ghanabusinessnews.com

The Council for Scientific and Industrial Research - Crops Research Institute (CSIR-CRI) seeks more funding to meet Ghana's domestic demand for fresh tomatoes, currently at only 30%.



Dr. Michael Kwabena Osei, a Senior Research Scientist, emphasized that increased research could reduce reliance on imported tinned tomatoes, which pose health risks.



CSIR-CRI introduced drought-tolerant and high-yielding tomato varieties, "CRI Kwabena-Kwabena" and "Kopia," to help boost production.



Funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) through World Veg, the initiative aims to enhance tomato farming despite challenges like climate change. More government support is needed for research and sector growth.