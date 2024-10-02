CSOs urge gov’t to mandate EV production

Business News of Wednesday, 2 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

A coalition of civil society organizations is urging the Ghanaian government to require car manufacturers to include electric vehicle (EV) production in their operations, supporting the country's goal of net-zero emissions by 2070.



Denis Gyeyir from the Natural Resource Governance Institute noted the growing demand for EVs, with over 2,000 currently in use.



He emphasized the need for local lithium battery manufacturing to enhance the automotive sector, projected to reach $11 billion by 2028.



This call to action follows a recent dialogue aimed at discussing key issues such as energy transition and climate change with political parties.